Houston, we have a problem! Not limited to Houston — the United States has a problem. Very simply as a people, we are too fat. Childhood obesity is a serious problem in the United States, putting children and adolescents at risk for a lifetime of poor health, social shamming, and early death. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found between 2017-2020 children age 2-19 years had a prevalence of obesity of 19.7 percent. That is 1 in 5 children. Obese children are likely to become obese adults. Obese children, particularly obese teenagers, are more likely to have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea and joint problems to list a few.

It will come as no surprise to most readers that being overweight is not healthy. However many readers and many parents are not aware that they and their children are obese. As a culture we have become accustomed to being overweight, to having our friends and family be overweight. Consider the saying “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” This expression in various forms has been around for centuries to explain the concept of perception and the interpretation of perception. David Hume, a philosopher, said “beauty in things exists merely in the mind which contemplates them.” Maybe this is why people don’t recognize they are obese.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

