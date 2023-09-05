Almost everyone knows something about caffeine but most don’t know it is found in about 60 plants. This naturally occurring drug is found in coffee beans, cacao beans (chocolate), tea leaves, kola nuts and many more. Caffeine itself is bitter, so why do millions, perhaps billions of people, ingest it every day? It is a stimulant that wakes you up, keeps you alert and improves concentration.

The problem is that like many things, too much can be harmful. Most people consume caffeine from drinks such as coffee, tea, chocolate and kola nuts (used to flavor soft drinks). Mayo Clinic states that up to 400 mg of caffeine a day is safe for healthy adults. That is roughly four cups of brewed coffee, 10 cans of cola or two “energy” drinks. They also say it is not a good idea for children.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

