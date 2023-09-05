Almost everyone knows something about caffeine but most don’t know it is found in about 60 plants. This naturally occurring drug is found in coffee beans, cacao beans (chocolate), tea leaves, kola nuts and many more. Caffeine itself is bitter, so why do millions, perhaps billions of people, ingest it every day? It is a stimulant that wakes you up, keeps you alert and improves concentration.
The problem is that like many things, too much can be harmful. Most people consume caffeine from drinks such as coffee, tea, chocolate and kola nuts (used to flavor soft drinks). Mayo Clinic states that up to 400 mg of caffeine a day is safe for healthy adults. That is roughly four cups of brewed coffee, 10 cans of cola or two “energy” drinks. They also say it is not a good idea for children.
Caffeine can be man-made and is added to many products. It is found in some pain relievers, cold medicines and over-the-counter medicines for alertness such as NoDoz. Of concern for children and teenagers are the workout supplements or energy drinks that can come in brightly colored containers that look like cold drinks. They can contain large amounts of caffeine. There is limited evidence that these drinks improve alertness or physical endurance but there are serious concerns about caffeine overdose.
Caffeine overdose in adults can cause restlessness/shakiness, poor sleep, headaches and anxiety, to name a few problems. The symptoms of caffeine intoxication in babies/children might be rapid deep breathing, rapid heart rate, tremors, vomiting, muscle twitching and, most alarming, shock. The symptoms of caffeine intoxication and generalized anxiety disorder are identical. Needless to say, if caffeine intoxication is suspected call 911 or Poison Control (800-222-1222).
Remember up to 400 mg a day of caffeine is considered safe for an adult, for teenagers 100 mg a day and for children younger than 12 years 2.5 mg. (Children and pregnant women metabolize caffeine slower.) There is no legal limit on the amount of caffeine that can be in a product and amazingly there are drinks that contain over 700 mg per fluid ounce. Many parents and health care providers feel there should be more limitations on the amount of caffeine in drinks, restrictions such as those imposed on alcohol and cigarettes on what is sold to children and bigger bolder listing of the ingredients. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry states there is no proven safe dose of caffeine for children.
There is much documentation on the benefits of sleep. A healthy amount of sleep is associated with improved school performance, less anxiety and even longer life. While a safe amount of caffeine is not associated with any long-term problems, it is associated with an increase in stomach acid, decreased absorption of calcium, agitation and confusion. Teenagers should be advised to avoid caffeine if they have insomnia, cardiac disorders, panic attacks, anxiety or elevated stress levels.
As always, it is important to read the labels.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.