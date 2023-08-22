Most readers when the word bully comes up visualize a stronger bigger male child tormenting a smaller child, frequently with glasses or some other physical problem. However, some basic facts about bullying let us know that this is profiling in every sense. Bullies can be both girls and boys. A child can be both the bully and the victim. Bullies target children who cry, get mad or easily give in to them.

Bullying occurs when there is an imbalance of power. Usually, the children who are bullied are weaker or smaller, are shy or feel helpless. Other children at high risk of being bullied are those with disabilities or other special needs or those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

