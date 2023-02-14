The technological advances in computer technology over my lifetime have been astounding. Forty years ago, I had a Tandy TRS-80 computer with a tape recorder as a storage device. And, of course, the Commodore 64 computer came with pre-programmed cartridges that had games or utilities like "Magic Desk." And then, how many hours were we captivated by the first computer game we played called "Pong."

This game consisted of a square grouping of pixels that traveled across the black-and-white screen. The object of the game was to hit a square by moving a slide bar to block your goal and deflect the square back toward your opponent’s goal careening off the top and bottom of the screen. It was somewhat mindless but a great deal of fun in the infancy of computer games.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

