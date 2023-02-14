The technological advances in computer technology over my lifetime have been astounding. Forty years ago, I had a Tandy TRS-80 computer with a tape recorder as a storage device. And, of course, the Commodore 64 computer came with pre-programmed cartridges that had games or utilities like "Magic Desk." And then, how many hours were we captivated by the first computer game we played called "Pong."
This game consisted of a square grouping of pixels that traveled across the black-and-white screen. The object of the game was to hit a square by moving a slide bar to block your goal and deflect the square back toward your opponent’s goal careening off the top and bottom of the screen. It was somewhat mindless but a great deal of fun in the infancy of computer games.
Fast forward to today and the world of growing brain cells in the laboratory. Researchers have been able to grow neurons or nerve cells of the brain in the lab in a Petri dish. These lab “mini-brains” have been shown to possess characteristics of a fully mature brain and offer a great opportunity to learn more about brain function.
Recent research reported in the journal Neuron has reported that brain cells in culture have been taught to play "Pong"! The experiment grew neurons on a silicon chip in a Petri dish. The chip was connected to a computer, and the dish contained nutrients to help the cells grow. About 800,000 cells grew on the chip, which is about the equivalent of a cockroach brain.
Brain cells form what looks like a biological circuit board, with long appendages connecting the cells. This circuit can trade electric signals with the computer. Electric signaling from the computer tells the cells where the moving “pixel square” is on the screen. Investigators noticed that the untrained neurons were not particularly good at “hitting” the square. So, they provided positive electrical pulses to indicate when the cells hit the traveling square. Misses received unfocused pulses that provided no reinforcement. And guess what? The cells began to recognize the patterns leading to a “hit” and began to become more successful at having the paddle hit the floating square. While the brain on a chip did improve, it was clear while that these cells would never become Pong champions; they were capable of playing Pong.
Human neurons were better at "Pong" than mouse neurons, which might show the advanced capabilities of human neurons. The brain remains the most mysterious organ in our body. Our brains are more adaptable and efficient than any computer or even today’s artificial intelligence systems. This research can be used for a multitude of experiments to understand how the brain functions under duress in response to drugs or alcohol.
An ethical step too far would be to produce a brain capable of consciousness, but that is still far off in the future. Understanding our brains might even improve technology in the future. Could robots with living brain cells make better and more efficient decisions? Do you see a Terminator in our future? Arnold beware!
Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.