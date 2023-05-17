The hepatitis B virus infects the liver and typically causes nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and yellowing of the skin, lasting for a few weeks to several months. Some develop a lifelong infection that scars the liver leading to liver failure and, in some cases, liver cancer. There are not any medications that can cure hepatitis B. Given that, should not everyone want to vaccinate their children against such a terrible disease?
In 1995, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that teens be vaccinated against hepatitis B. Surprisingly, a significant number of parents rejected the recommendation. These parents often explained that “they were not those kinds of people.” Because hepatitis B is spread in blood and body fluids, the parents were implying that their teen would never do intravenous drugs or catch a sexually transmitted infection.
Some physicians counseled that sometimes people catch the virus in other ways. People may accidentally get poked by a diabetic’s syringe left in a public place or mistakenly use someone’s infected toothbrush. Other ways include getting tattooed without using a sterile needle or marrying someone who caught hepatitis B from their mother at birth. Who knows, maybe someday their teen may work in healthcare and be routinely exposed to blood and body fluids.
At the same time teens were vaccinated, babies were also vaccinated against hepatitis B. There was nowhere near the same pushback from their parents. While a few parents were anti-vaccination in general, the majority readily chose to vaccinate. By 2000, more than 90 percent of babies were receiving all three doses of the hepatitis B vaccine before their first birthday. At the time, the adolescent vaccination rate was 67 percent.
Recommendations work best when they do not depend on deciding whether someone has a certain risk behavior. Decisions based on risk behaviors often lead to negative labeling of the vaccine. In the case of hepatitis B, the vaccine had been labeled for the promiscuous and drug-addicted.
Many of the diseases we vaccinate against are associated with unhealthy behaviors. For example, pneumococcal pneumonia is more common among smokers. Young adults are more likely to come down with meningococcal meningitis following kissing someone or going to a bar. Hepatitis A occurs among those who do not adequately wash their hands after changing toddlers’ diapers. Instead of trying to determine each individual’s risk, it is better policy for those 65 and over to receive a pneumococcal vaccine, all college students to get vaccinated against meningitis and toddlers to receive the hepatitis A vaccine.
Our experience with the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine mirrors that of the hepatitis B vaccine. Only two-thirds of teens are fully vaccinated by their 18th birthday, even though the vaccine is widely available, safe and highly effective. HPV causes 37,000 new cases of cancer in the United States each year. That HPV is largely transmitted through sexual activity is the issue. Looking at the experience with hepatitis B vaccination has led some to wonder if moving HPV vaccination too early childhood would improve vaccination rates.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
