The hepatitis B virus infects the liver and typically causes nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and yellowing of the skin, lasting for a few weeks to several months. Some develop a lifelong infection that scars the liver leading to liver failure and, in some cases, liver cancer. There are not any medications that can cure hepatitis B. Given that, should not everyone want to vaccinate their children against such a terrible disease?

In 1995, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that teens be vaccinated against hepatitis B. Surprisingly, a significant number of parents rejected the recommendation. These parents often explained that “they were not those kinds of people.” Because hepatitis B is spread in blood and body fluids, the parents were implying that their teen would never do intravenous drugs or catch a sexually transmitted infection.

Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.

