Is nothing sacred? A new report by scientists at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology describes the development of a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology that accurately judges wine. Sacre bleu! — a French connoisseur would turn over in their grave!

AI technologies have been developing rapidly, providing new and useful approaches to banking, investing and even medicine. Recently, we wrote about AI-assisted screening for cancerous cells in tissue samples. I heard a colleague describe an AI-assisted pap smear screening procedure that handled hundreds or thousands of samples per hour. AI also enhanced colonoscopy screening efficiency by 30 percent. AI is entering all sectors of our lives.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription