BACLIFF
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Michoacan a Pedir de Boca Ice Cream, 433 Grand Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Korner Food Mart, 3031 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Twisted Kow, mobile unit, 2428 Prairie Mist Lane — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Shirley’s Donuts & Kolaches, 110 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dawn Donuts, 706 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Shark Shack, 2402 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Fruity Party Island, 4528 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taco Bell, 5701 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Fish Company Taco, 1914 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
BLVD Seafood & Steaks, 2804 Ave. R1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Galveston Island Tacos, mobile unit, 3528 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Bambu Mexican Grill, 1220 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Walgreens, 308 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
HITCHCOCK
Subway, 6731 Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
JAMAICA BEACH
Spoony & Billy’s, 16708 San Luis Pass Road, Suite C — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Sonic Drive-In, 1355 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Pizza Oven, 10 Kemah Boardwalk, Suite W — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, Suite F — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LA MARQUE
Speedy Express, 1000 FM 1764 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Kwik Stop, 602 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199-D Vauthier Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Taco Bell, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Burger King, 3034 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Crumbl Cookie, 1620 FM 646, Suite F — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Royalty Meat Co., 951 FM 646 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jack in the Box, 1503 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Citgo Shop In, 3399 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
San’s Donuts, 2925 FM 518 E.. Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
SANTA FE
Subway, 12496 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Family Dollar, 14210 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Roadrunner, 15626 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wong’s Express, 12333 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
TEXAS CITY
Quality Inn & Suites, 2320 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Village Pizza & Seafood 1820 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Grandpa’s Rosario’s Pizza & Pasta, 3202 13th Ave. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
La Plaza Food, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Bite’s, mobile unit, 3113 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.