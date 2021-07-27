Are you a fan of "Game of Thrones?" Remember the dire wolves? Early in the saga, one of the Stark children finds a dead female dire wolf and her six pups near the Stark stronghold of Winterfell.
Ned Stark, their father, allows the children to adopt the dire wolf pups. By the end of the saga, only two dire wolves remain, but throughout the story, these dire wolves are fierce protectors of the Stark children.
You may not have known this, but dire wolves were real animals that roamed the Earth from 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago during the Pleistocene Epoch, also known as the ice age. Archaeologists have found large numbers of preserved skeletons in the La Brea Tar Pits in Southern California, a treasure trove of ice age bones.
The tar pits don't preserve DNA well, and the recent genomic analysis relied on samples with better preserved genomes from across the United States, including Ohio, Wyoming, Tennessee and Idaho. The extracted DNA samples ranged in age from 12,000 to 55,000 years old.
The latest samples from 12,000 years ago indicated these dreaded hunters overlapped with early humans in North America. It's thought the dire wolves died out at the end of the last ice age, with sabretooth tigers and wooly mammoths.
Previously, the dire wolf, classified in the wolf line as Canis dirus, was thought to be a direct ancestor of the North American gray wolf. It shares many characteristics with modern wolves, but this fierce carnivore was much larger than today’s gray wolf, weighing about 150 pounds.
They had bigger skulls but a smaller brain, and their limbs were lighter. Evidence suggests they weren't gray but may have had a reddish coat like the modern red fox.
So, despite the strong physical similarities and “wolf” in their common name, dire wolves are only distantly related to today’s wolves. Based on this genomic research, dire wolves will have a separate classification based on this unique lineage, and their new Latin name will be Aenocyon dirus.
Aenocyan translates as “terrible” and highlights its role as a predator preying on large herbivores of the time, like horses and ground sloths. This name was originally proposed 100 years ago, but it wasn't accepted at the time. This latest genetic evidence indicates dire wolves are evolutionarily distant cousins of the wolf split from the wolf family 5.5 million years ago.
There's little evidence of interbreeding with wolves or other canine species that were present in North America during the ice age. As the ice age ended, the glaciers melted and the changing landscape led to the extinction of the large prey of the dire wolves.
Increasing competition from smaller wolves and coyotes played a role in the demise of the dire wolf. For science’s next revelation, do you think we will learn how the dragons died out?
