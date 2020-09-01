DICKINSON
Ranchos Taqueria, 3300 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Wok D’Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kid City No. 3, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
GALVESTON
Mercadito y Taqueria, 3802 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Albertine Yeager Children’s Home, 1111 32nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Starbucks inside Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 2225 Strand St., Suite 103 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Domino’s Pizza, 2705 61st St., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 410 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Oppe Elementary School, 2915 81st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Yamato Japanese Seafood & Steak House, 2104 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Parker Elementary School, 6802 Jones Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LEAGUE CITY
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Asian Fusion Chinese & Japanese Cuisine, 6640 South Shore Blvd., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 2320 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Texas City High School, 1431 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Levi Fry Intermediate School, 300 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Roosevelt Wilson Elementary School, 301 16th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Heights Elementary School, 300 25th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
