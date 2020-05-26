BACLIFF
Stomp’s Burger Joint, 3107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Okie’s, 1010 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Crystal Beach Community Church, 1020 Diamond Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Rolling Republic BBQ, mobile unit, 603 Ave. I — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Joall Produce and Natural Juices, 4228 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Lighthouse Seafood, 2120 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
FRIENDSWOOD
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jenny’s Bakery, 124 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Wok D’Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kid City No. 3, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
GALVESTON
Pennies Tex Mex Take Out, 1713 37th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn, Shipwreck Grill, 2109 Lockheed Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Donut Palace, 2117 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taquilo’s, 2101 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
L. A. Morgan Elementary School, 1410 37th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Austin Middle School, 1514 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
AIM Campus, 5200 Ave. N1/2 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Old Strand Emporium, 2016 Strand St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Stewart Food Mart, 6102 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Subway, 500 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Broadway Corner Store, 1928 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
World’s Finest In & Out BBQ House, 5427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
D’Ambra Meat & Grocery Market, 1728 Ave. N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Kroger, deli/bakery dept., 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jack in the Box, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Moe’s Corner Store, 1902 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
Palapa Bar, 606 Sixth St. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Family Dollar, 3923 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Shipley’s Donuts, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Building Block League City, 2619 Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Snow King Snow Cones, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kidz Paradize Childcare, 1315 First St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Fiona Bakery, 103 Davis Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Bao’s Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shipley’s Donuts, 1507 League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Freebirds World Burrito, 1615 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bon Appetit Café, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Holly Berry Tearoom & Gifts, 501 E. Main St., Suite 4 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Academics Prekindergarten, 3052 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Whataburger, 2212 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Red River Bar-B-Que & Grill, 1911 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kolache Headquarters, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 1502 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Las Haciendas Mexican Bar & Grill, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
T L Mini Express, 3100 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
SAN LEON
Quick Pick Food Store, 902 FM 517 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 15.
TEXAS CITY
Susan’s Market, 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dawn Donuts, 5310 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 500 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
La Michoacana Meat Market, 2525 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 3000 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Auntie Anne’s at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Corner Shell, 3109 First Ave. S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 10th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Mama Fu, 2115 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Terraza Mexican Bar & Grill, 814 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Ring of Fire Brew & Que Grill, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Snowflakes Donuts, 2830 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mi Angel, 1136 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
