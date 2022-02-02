“Hope just means another world might be possible, not promised, not guaranteed. Hope calls for action; action is impossible without hope.” — Rebecca Solnit, author
“I will remember that what has brought us up from savagery is a loyalty to truth, and truth cannot emerge unless it is subjected to the utmost scrutiny — will you not agree that a society which has lost sight of that, cannot survive?” — Learned Hand, jurist
In these unruly, unpredictable and untoward times, how do we anchor ourselves? How do we lead ourselves, our families, communities, organizations amidst constantly shifting events, pandemic chaos and even slippery definitions of how we define truth?
Some doubt science itself, not realizing that science is a constant process of discovery, revision of data, as former facts are replaced with new ones, as recommendations and theories evolve. That’s the scientific process, finding the truth, again and again.
“Just the facts, ma’am,” is an iconic line from Jack Webb, aka Sgt. Joe Friday in the old TV series “Dragnet” as he drilled into his investigation of murder cases. The stakes were high. The truth was critical. It still is.
I recently attended an online national conference of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine. This is a professional organization dedicated to improving best teaching practices, scholarship and educational research among academic faculty, who teach family medicine to medical students, residents and others.
The inspirational closing keynote speech was delivered masterfully by Dr. Kendall Campbell, our new chair of family medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch. It was titled “Four Lanes to Two: Leading When the Lanes Are Closing.” I share here some of his insights from his talk that may help us all along our path.
Campbell led off by emphasizing the importance of hope coupled with purpose in these tough times. Armed with both purpose and hope, we create value. This allows us to define our destination, manifest our contributions to our world and reimagine our futures.
We just cannot move forward without hope. By joining hope with our deepest purposes, we create value for not only ourselves but for those around us. We become a spark of light in a dark night.
How do we do this? Campbell bravely declared the importance of his personal faith. I fully concur and know from my personal experiences that we can regularly refresh ourselves from tapping the deep pools of spirit within ourselves.
For those without a spiritual practice, many other options exist. A major option he suggested is withdrawing from the noise and clamor intermittently, a period of abstinence from the non-stop news and media cycle.
Regular quiet time, journaling, meditation, breath work, exercise, mindfulness in our relationships and other wellness-promoting activities can all be part of our getting to hope, purpose, value, direction and leadership.
Such centering in our truth helps create perspective, compassion and wisdom, allowing us to face crises with resilience, adaptivity and yes, hope. It also gives us the balance, calmness and rationality to look sincerely for truth in our world and to become fully human.
