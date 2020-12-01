Charles Duhigg, author of “The Power of Habit,” states that as making the bed each morning becomes a habit it kicks off a chain of good decisions throughout the day and gives a person a sense of being in charge and establishing order.
The bed doesn’t have to be made perfectly. These kinds of chores and parental support help build self-esteem and helps the child learn that working on a task leads to tangible and worthwhile results.
The longest longitudinal study of humans starting in 1937 to present called the Harvard Grant Study found professional success in life comes from having done chores as a child.
Chores are simple tasks that help build planning skills and teach basic life skills. These basic life skills will help your child for the rest of his life with such tasks as cleaning, cooking, doing laundry and household maintenance. The better the parents are able to teach these skills while the child is young, the more capable the child will be to do more complicated tasks later in life.
A small study at the University of Minnesota evaluated 84 young adults to see if they could determine what could predict they would be successful. The best predictor turned out to be if they had participated in household chores by age 4. If chores weren’t started until adolescence the positive effects weren’t seen. Don’t delay in starting chores, even young children can get clothes to the laundry.
John Cover, co-author of “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Families: A Proactive Family Guide Book,” describes four ways parents can motivate their children to do chores.
Parents must be role models by doing household work themselves. Parents must share a caring relationship with the child. The family culture must be one that’s cooperative where each person is expected to work together and to help each other.
Parents view chores as a way of teaching their values and life skills. As a child grows older, the tasks can become more complicated. All chores need to be taught and supervised by the parents.
Some suggestions for chores for young children are as follows: A 2-year-old child can help sort the laundry into colored and white clothes, pick up toys and help set the table with napkins and some silverware. Three- to 5-year-old children can set and clear a table, water plants, feed pets, make beds, match socks from the laundry, fold laundry and put it away, help wash the car and help with the garden.
Six- to 9-year-old children can take out the garbage and sort recyclables, load/unload the washer and dryer and help prepare meals. Seven- to 10-year-olds can help with raking the lawn and cleaning a room that isn’t their own such as the bathroom. Additional ideas may be found at www.familyeducation.com.
Who doesn’t like to work with someone who pulls their own weight and does their share?
