BACLIFF
Express 146, 4801 state Highway 146 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Huli Hut, mobile unit, 1709 state Highway 87 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Hugh & Jeff's Carwash & Grill, 1232 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Galveston Bay Beer Co., 12900 FM 3436 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
A Lifetime of Learning Childcare Center, 630 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Oaxaca Meat Market, 4339 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Target, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and deli/bakery departments, 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Target, grocery department, 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dollar General, 4305 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
KC's Stop 'N Shop, 2221 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Dickinson Food Store, 2908 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Blue's, 3719 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Maple Food Store, 1021 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
FRIENDSWOOD
Wendy's, 104 E. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Marco's Pizza, 1632 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Luna's Mexican Restaurant, 704 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Friendship Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 1500 Sunset — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
City of Friendswood Senior Program, 416 Morningside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
New Life Fellowship, 6328 Heards Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Huli Huli Hut, 312 19th St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sunflower Bakery & Café, 512 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Hubcap Grill IV, 2021 Strand St., No. 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Denny's, 1410 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Landry's Seafood House, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Bliss Lounge, 2413 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rosenberg Elementary School, 721 10th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Star Food Store, 2502 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Kroger, deli/bakery departments, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kroger, butcher shop/seafood market, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kroger, grocery/produce departments, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LEAGUE CITY
Angels Gas & Grocery, 1021 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Whataburger, 2990 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2795 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
H-E-B, deli department, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
St. Mary's Catholic School, 1612 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Lloyd R. Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S. Compass Rose — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Wingstop, 3010 Interstate 45 S., Suite N — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SAN LEON
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
SANTA FE
Kids of Valor Academy II, 15911 Fir Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Donut Hole, 13805 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Santa Fe High School, 16000 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
Speedway, 2501 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Buc-ee's, 6201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pit Stop Express No. 15, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 26.
Fortune Chinese Restaurant, 3118 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.