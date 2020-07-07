In these days of high heat and humidity no one really likes to sweat. Nina G. Jablonski, author of “Skin: A Natural History,” states sweating is a crucial part of being human.
In the last million years, humans have become the sweatiest of mammals. This evolution of increased sweat glands allows water to seep out and cool by evaporation, which in turn allowed for the dramatic enlargement of the brain, our most temperature sensitive organ.
We sweat steadily even at rest, but with exercise and hot conditions, humans can lose water quickly. A grown man just sitting and breathing can lose about 1 1/2 quarts per day. Under extreme conditions such as walking in hot sun, humans can lose that much per hour.
No wonder you need to stay hydrated when the weather is hot. The young and the old sweat less making it harder to keep cool.
Sweat is 99.5 percent water and the remainder is half salt and half other chemicals. Salt tablets aren’t recommended. While exercising, hydrating with cool water is best every 15 to 30 minutes. With extreme exercise, people should give one sports drink for every three water drinks.
Sweating is activated by the adrenal gland, which is why humans sweat when stressed. Interestingly, palms don’t sweat in response to exertion — but only from stress. Emotional sweating is measured in a lie-detector test.
Sweating is effective in keeping the body at its normal temperature, but it has to have plenty of water to produce sweat. When the body is dehydrated it stops sweating and overheats. Another cause of overheating is high humidity because it prevents sweat from evaporating and cooling.
Heat stroke can be prevented by drinking many fluids before and during activity in extreme heat. Even if the person doesn’t feel thirsty, they should still drink because by the time they feel thirsty, they are already dehydrated.
Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting, light colored clothing and schedule activities in the cooler times of day. Sweat saturated clothing should be replaced with dry clothing to help increase evaporation. Have children play in shaded areas and on extremely hot, humid days and try to spend as much time indoors as possible.
Remember children can also suffer from heat stroke it they are left in a hot car. Do not leave a child (or a pet) inside of a parked car. The temperature inside of a car can reach well over 140 degrees in as little as 15 minutes and leaving the window open a crack does not help.
If your child appears to suffer from heat stroke, the first step you need to do is to cool your child down, take them indoors and give them water if conscious. Soak your child’s entire body in cool water. Apply ice packs to the head, neck, armpits and groin. If they are dizzy or unconscious, call 911.
