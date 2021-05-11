Hearing is a complicated process starting with sound waves bumping into the eardrum and causing a vibration.
Almost all sound waves are unique. Some sound waves are high pitched or low pitched, loud or soft. Humans can hear some, others they cannot.
The ear is a complex organization of bones, hairs, membranes, nerves and cells that move those vibrations along to the brain. There are three main parts, the outer, middle and inner ear and all need to work well. Hearing screening can help tell where the problem is in this complicated process.
Developmental delay is present in 30 percent to 40 percent of children with hearing loss. The goal of hearing screening is to identify those with hearing loss and act promptly to help the child in acquiring language, cognitive development, literacy, social-emotional maturity and academic success. Approximately one to three infants in 1,000 in a regular nursery and two to four in 100 in a neonatal intensive care unit have significant hearing loss.
Risk factors associated with hearing loss include infections, certain medications, facial bone abnormalities, genetic syndromes, meningitis and head trauma.
Children develop at different rates and usually are able to do certain things at certain ages. The following are general speech/developmental milestones. Keep in mind they’re only guidelines. Any questions about your baby’s development, please ask your child’s doctor — the sooner the better. When there are delays, early intervention can make a significant difference.
By 1 year of age, most babies will do the following:
• Look where a sound is coming from.
• Respond to their name.
• Look where you point when you say, “Look at the ____.”
• Babble, voice rises and falls as if they are speaking in sentences.
• Take turns “talking” with you — listen and pay attention to you when you speak and then resume babbling.
• Say “da-da” to dad and “ma-ma” to mom.
• Say at least one word.
Between 1 and 2 years old, most toddlers will do the following:
• Follow simple commands, first when the adult speaks and gestures, later with words alone.
• Get objects from another room when asked.
• Point to a few body parts when asked.
• Name a few common objects and pictures when asked.
• Learn one new word per week between 1 1/2 and 2 years old.
Delays in language are the most common types of developmental delay. One of five children will learn to talk or use words later than other children their age. Some children also will show behavioral problems because they are frustrated when they can’t express what they need or want.
Sometimes delays may be a warning sign of a more serious problem that could include hearing loss, developmental delay in other areas or even an autism spectrum disorder.
Language delays in early childhood also could be a forerunner of a learning problem that may not be diagnosed until the school years.
It’s important to have your child thoroughly evaluated if you’re concerned about language development. Referral for speech therapy early can help your child and make their school experience more successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.