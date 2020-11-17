DICKINSON
Bronco Burritos of Santa Fe, mobile unit — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Dairy Queen, 2119 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dairy Queen, 2119 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
A Lifetime of Learning Childcare Center, 630 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Hugh & Jeff’s Carwash & Grill, 1232 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Habanero Fresh Mexican Food, 146 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Habanero Fresh Mexican Food, 146 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Chipotle Fresh Mexican Food, 146 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Jado’z Grill House, 804 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Mornings Kolaches, 5033 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Moreno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens, Café in the Park, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Galveston Island Palms Meat & Seafood Market, 5717 Stewart Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Seawall Groceries, 8910 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Stewart Super Mart, 7428 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Harborside Food Mart, 8220 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
HITCHCOCK
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400, 11230 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
First Stop Food Store, 3120 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
KEMAH
The Monkey Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite C — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Abundant Life Christian School, 5130 Hallam Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jack in the Box, 2605 Main St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LEAGUE CITY
Dawn Donuts, 828 W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Cracker Barrel, 231 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chili’s, 2845 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, deli/bakery department, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Ocean Sushi Grill, 3020 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kroger, meat/seafood department, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, grocery department, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Kroger, produce/Starbucks departments, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Japanese Food Express, inside Kroger, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chicken Express, 1806 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
SAN LEON
Pelican’s Bluff, 1131 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Taqueria Potosina, 646 FM E. 18th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
SANTA FE
Kat’s Barbecue, 3805 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Santa Fe Senior Citizens, 14304 Beriton — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Santa Fe Citgo, 13204 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 20.
TEXAS CITY
Good Grub Grill, 200 Lane Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Rigo’s Café, 902 6th St. N. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
H-E-B, grocery department, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
La Plaza Food, mobile unit, 3120 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.