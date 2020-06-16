CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Gee Dunk, mobile unit, 2061 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Mamma Mia’s Italian Bistro, mobile unit, 2017 state Highway 87 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
DICKINSON
Allen’s Creole, 2501 Ave. D — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Bonny’s Donuts No. 2, 3500 state Highway 3, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
A Lifetime of Learning Childcare Center, 630 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Heartbreakers, 3200 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
Jack in the Box, 101 E. Parkwood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Birraporetti’s, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Habaneros Tex-Mex, 5105 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Cheers Pub, 502 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Marco’s Pizza, 1632 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Papa John’s Pizza, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Stefano’s Pizza, 106 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Subway, 101 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Morning Donuts, 301 W. Edgewood Drive, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Taco Bell, 209 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Donuts & Croissants, 5107 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 109 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Playground Patio Bar & Grill, 2325 Strand St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
PattyCakes Bakery, 704 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Moody Gardens, Shearn’s Restaurant, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Roger Produce No. 2, mobile unit, 4429 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Drunken Monkeyz, 202 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Moody Gardens, hotel pool bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Moody Gardens, Café in the Park, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Doubletree by Hilton, restaurant/bar, 1702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Vargas Cut & Catch, 2102 Postoffice St., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Shipley’s Donuts, 5401 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Apache Mexican Food Restaurant, 511 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Miller’s Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Mi Abuelita’s Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Island Pier Club, 1702 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Willie G’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 2100 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Seawall Groceries, 8910 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Burger King, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
HITCHCOCK
Mary’s Sweet Shoppe, 3139 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 5 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Landry’s Seafood House, 1 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Pizza Oven, 10 Kemah Boardwalk — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
LA MARQUE
Marguerites M-Bar, 3330 Ave. A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tastefully Yours, 701 Volney — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Best Wok, 2600 FM 1764, Suite 140 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
LEAGUE CITY
Taqueria “La Famosa,” 2800 W. Main St., Suite D — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Japanese Food Express, 250 S. FM 270 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cupcake Cachet, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Southern Maid, 1355 E. League City Parkway, Suite 600 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kroger, deli/bakery depts., 250 S. FM 270 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, meat/seafood depts., 250 S. FM 270 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Fajita Pete’s, 201 FM 270, Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wong’s Asian Cuisine, 3612 W. Main St., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Legends Billiards, 201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jimmy Changa’s, 2504 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Jack in the Box, 1503 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
O’Brians Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
League City’s Easy Street, 112 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Popeye’s, 1153 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Guic’d Jam Nutrition, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 4000-1 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Boyd’s One Stop, 227 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Rigo’s Café, 902 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Speed Fuel, 1131 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 10th Ave. N. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Texas Avenue Gas, 1130 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Family Dollar Store, 625 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Da Daiquiri Spot, 7130 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Domino’s Pizza, 3028 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
First Class Learning Center, 2420 36th St. N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria & Restaurant Vallarta’s, 2130 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Grand Prize BBQ & Catering, 2223 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
