This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Jenny and Dante.
Jenny (A018706) is a domestic short-hair brown tabby. Jenny is just past 2 years old, already spayed and quite the gal. She wears her black-on-brown stripes with flair and has lovely hazel eyes.
Jenny has a playful side and may be found romping on the Colony Room floor. Come meet genuine Jenny and make her week. Best of all would be finding a home and family of her own.
Meet the handsome Dante (A021245). This furry fellow is made up of 100 percent love. Not only has he played well with the other dogs at the center, but he absolutely adores being around people. This ladies’ man is sure to turn heads when you walk him around town.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Jenny and Dante will be available for adoption Thursday through Saturday (the center will be closed Tuesday/Wednesday) at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the Week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
