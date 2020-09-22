BACLIFF
Leo’s Snacks, mobile unit, 3935 Rosedale Lane — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Brisa’s Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Double Shoe, 3625 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kickin’ Kajun Smokehouse, 3435 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Fish Place, 2702 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Fish Place, 2702 22nd St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Holy Trinity Episcopal, 4613 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
AJ’s Meat Market & Smokehouse, 4908 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
FRIENDSWOOD
City of Friendswood Senior Program, 416 Morningside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Zue Bales Intermediate School, 211 Stadium Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Village on the Park, 400 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Friendship Haven Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 1500 Sunset — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
GALVESTON
Limon Paradise, 4112 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., 19418 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Get Hooked at Elite Nutrition, 4617 Fort Crockett Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Pho 18, 704 Holiday Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Aunt Margie’s Bait & Seafood, 1811 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Joe’s Seafood, 3702 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 2521 Broadway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Humel’s General Store and Deli, 13722 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Rainforest Café, 5310 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gino’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 6124 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Riondo’s, 2328 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Seaside Resort, 19320 W. San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
The Marketplace, 11734 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Snowflake Donuts, 3011 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dollar General Store, 14323 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Trinity Episcopal Beginning School, 713 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chick-Fil-A, 2428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hubcap Grill IV, 2021 Strand St., Suite 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Elks Lodge No. 126, 1518 23rd St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
A&M Grocery/Butcher Shop, 1228 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Island Exxon, 8115 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Seahorse Grill, 3802 Cove View Blvd., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Denny’s, 1410 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
KEMAH
Kemah Shot Bar, 604 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
McDonald’s, 2300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LEAGUE CITY
Marco’s Pizza, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sonic, 1159 W. Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Sonic, 2311 FM 518 E. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Bada Bing Pizzeria, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Jack in the Box, 1908 E. Main St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jumping World — 100 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
South Shore Harbour Resort, 2500 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Calder Road Elementary School, 6511 Calder Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 2340 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Kiddie Academy Expansion No. 2, 2020 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 6555 South Shore Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
South Shore Shell, 3390 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
SAN LEON
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Angels Grocery, 2485 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SANTA FE
Doreck & Son’s Packing Co., 4101 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sonic Drive-In, 4202 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Roadrunner, 15626 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kids and Co., 4203 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jack in the Box, 13620 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3789, 6101 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Subway, 12496 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
Taco Bell, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Texas City ISD Warehouse, No. 19 Ninth St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Timewise Food Store, 402 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Growing Tree Learning Center, 2401 N. Logan St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
KLM Food Mart, 8030 FM 1765, Suite B104 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.