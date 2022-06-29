The ability to sequence genomic DNA has created a revolution in biology. Today, we know the complete genomic sequences of thousands of organisms — from single-celled organisms to complex living species including humans.
In humans, extensive sequencing has provided a treasure trove of information about the genetic basis of disease and in many cases has provided a road map for the development of new therapeutics. And it provides an interesting link to our personal past, through services like Ancestory.com and others.
In the last decade, scientists have extracted DNA from fossils and worked to sequence the genomes of our ancient cousins, the Neanderthals. Neanderthals lived on Earth from about half a million years ago until about 12,000 years ago. They co-existed and interbred with humans as they spread out of Africa across Europe and Asia. We know there is similarity between these genomes, although there are also differences between the two humanoids.
We are beginning to understand that some human populations have retained Neanderthal genes with varying effects. For example, Neanderthal genes found in about half of South Asians makes them more susceptible to COVID-19. Other Neanderthal genes provide resistance to some diseases. Recent research has revealed a Neanderthal gene that may help explain the difference in brain function and may suggest one reason why humans replaced Neanderthals.
Scientists have a way to grow small clumps of brain cells in the laboratory. These mini-brains or organoids can grow to the size of an apple seed and can be used to study early brain development. Don’t worry, the brains are too small to be able to “think” or have awareness. Neuroscientists focused their efforts on one gene that was found to be different between humans and Neanderthals. This gene, called NOVA1, plays a major role in the development of the human brain. The research team used the gene editing technique called CRISPR to replace the human gene with the Neanderthal NOVA1 gene. They then grew mini-brains with the Neanderthal gene and compared them to those with the human NOVA1 gene.
The scientists saw differences immediately. The mini-brains with the Neanderthal genes had a rough outer surface, while the human ones were smooth. The Neanderthal mini-brains matured more quickly and did not grow as big. The connections between nerve cells were different, and the electrical activity was not as synchronized as with the human version.
So what might this mean? Researchers thought that the rapidly developing brain would be an advantage for survival, because it would mean that young Neanderthals developed brain networks that favor visual and spatial abilities quickly. In contrast, humans required more complex social abilities that took longer periods of brain development. This difference meant that Neanderthals could not work together and form societies as well as humans could. That could have made the difference in why humans prevailed over our ancient cousins.
This work examined just one gene — we undoubtedly will learn more from future experiments on the other 60 genes that are different between humans and Neanderthals.
