Exercise is not a favorite word in our American lifestyle. For most of us it brings visions of sweat and discomfort. Daniel Liebermann in “The Story of the Human Body, Evolution, Health, and Disease” explains that the human body evolved to be active much of the time as hunter-gatherers.
Modern hunter–gatherers walk an average of 19 hours a day to secure food. At the same time it is important not to expend energy when resting as so much energy is spent getting the food.
The body cannot digest food while exercising as the blood is shunted away from the digestive tract to bring oxygen to the muscles. So when resting the body digest food and stores it away for reserves until the next food can be found. Today humans struggle to walk 10,000 steps and spend much more time sitting and digesting abundant foods.
A couch potato is defined as one who sits for more than six hours or more. Most people in sedentary jobs and lifestyles can sit for 14-15 hours a day. Exercise experts measure activity in metabolic equivalents (METs). One MET is defined as the energy it takes to sit quietly. For the average adult this energy is about one calorie per every 2.2 pounds (a kilo).
A person weighing about 160 pounds would burn approximately 70 calories an hour while sitting or sleeping. There is about 160 calories in one plain baked potato.
Researchers know that exercise is the keystone to a healthy lifestyle. They have determined the amount of METs in several levels of exercise. Light exercise such as walking slowly, sitting at a computer, standing while cooking or playing most instruments is less than 3 MET’s per hour.
Moderate exercise such as walking briskly (4 mph), heavy cleaning, mowing the lawn is between 3-6 METs. Vigorous exercise such as hiking, jogging at 6 mph, shoveling, fast bicycling (14-16 mph), playing basketball or soccer is greater than 6 METs.
Studies done on children show that daily exercise of 60 minutes is associated with better behavior, better school performance and better overall health. The question is could shorter times of vigorous exercise be as healthy.
Recent research has evaluated whether intermittent vigorous exercise could have a similar effect on cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) in shorter time. The journal Pediatrics (June 13, 2022) describes a study that showed that adolescents with regular, brief vigorous physical activity (6 METs) for 20 minutes was associated with improved cardiorespiratory fitness.
The authors note that shorter periods of higher intensity exercise reduce the time burden and that vigorous activity is when you get red in the face, feel short of breath and cannot talk during the activity.
Adolescents should start slowly with exercise “bursts” for several minutes and build up gradually with exercises such as running up and down the stairs a few times or putting on some music and dancing hard. Examples of vigorous exercise are race-walking, jogging, jumping rope, singles tennis, skipping. Key words are vigorous and regular.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.