BACLIFF
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Anthony’s Mexican Restaurant, 941 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Walker’s Food Store, 4417 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Grand Donuts, 1128 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Brooklyn Pizza, 1007 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Domino’s Pizza, 309 FM 517 W. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Timewise Food Store, 105 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sonic Drive-In, 4401 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Excellence Academy, 2801 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taco Bell, 104 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wok D’Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
GALVESTON
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Taqueria El Muchacho, 2828 61st St., Apt. 811 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Huli Huli Hut, 312 19th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Los Patrones Fresh Mexican Cuisine, 4901 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Season’s Grill, 2709 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Queen’s Bar-B-Que, 3428 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Holiday Inn on the Beach, 5002 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
El Nopalito, 614 42nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Catering by Benno’s, 112 28th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
El Nopalito Grill, 3714 Broadway — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Gloria’s La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Wingstop, 6202 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Taco Bell, 5701 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Walmart, hot deli department, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Walmart, bakery department, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Walmart, retail grocery department, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LEAGUE CITY
Thai Stellar Food, 1720 FM 646, Suite C — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Bebu Asian Kitchen, 2400 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Kroger, produce/Starbucks, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, grocery/produce departments, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kroger, bakery/deli departments, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kroger, meat/seafood departments, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger, sushi bar, 1920 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
San Lorenzo Restaurant, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Aiya Sushi, 2860 Interstate 45 S., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
TEXAS CITY
Silvia’s Panaderia y Taqueria, 1136 Texas Ave. — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Whataburger, 2411 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Baskin Robbins, 2802 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Jack in the Box, 2101 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
A Brighter Day Quality Learning Center, 8030 FM 1765, Suite A101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Step by Step Learning Academy, 714 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Galveston County Adult Health, 2120 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Star Food Mart, 1822 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Express Lane Valero, 2010 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
