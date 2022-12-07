We’re a nation hungry for more joy: Because we’re starving from a lack of gratitude.
— Brené Brown
Joy comes to us in moments—ordinary moments. We risk missing out on joy when we get too busy chasing down the extraordinary.
— Brené Brown
While carols and advertisements all proclaim the joyful time of Christmas and other Holy Days, it is not necessarily that way for everyone. The contrast between expectations and their daily reality may make mental health challenges even worse for some. They may be experiencing deep inner pain and sorrow rather than the joyful interactions, gift giving, wonderful food, gatherings of old friends and family seen as the very essence of the holidays.
In my medical practice, I often meet with people who live alone and with little or no social support system. They are geographically distanced from their families or estranged from their children or other loved ones. They often do not have a community of faith or participate in other social networks.
For these lonely people the holidays represent the worst time of the year and there may be an increase in deaths from illness and even suicide. One study showed 64% of those with mental health issues reported getting worse during the holidays.
Suicide rates continued to climb, particularly in men over 65 who have the highest suicide rate and often take their lives violently due to a variety of mental health issues such as depression and alcoholism, but also concerns about dementia, chronic pain, or terminal illness. Some just give up to loneliness.
The Mayo Clinic offers a practical list of things to do if you are suffering from mental distress during the holidays: acknowledging your feelings; reach out to others; have realistic expectations, things don’t need to be perfect; set aside differences with others; stick to a budget that works for you; plan ahead to reduce stress and overcommitment; learn to say no; don’t abandon health promoting habits like exercise and a balanced diet; take a breather by taking some time for yourself; seek professional help if you need it.
Make a gratitude list of everything you appreciate, reflect on it and give thanks. This simple gratitude practice can help offset a multitude of worries and woes.
If you know someone who is alone or challenged mentally or emotionally during these Holy Days, the best thing may be to offer a gift of yourself. A note, call, text, e-card, a visit, a meal, baked goods, or a personalized gift shows them someone cares. Even a small drop of love and caring can be like a candle shining into the darkened corners of peoples’ lives. Be that light, even if you need to come out of your own corner to do it.
All anyone can hope for is just a tiny bit of love…like a drop in a cup if you can get it, or a waterfall, a flood, if you can get that, too.
— Edwidge Danticat
