“We are here to awaken from our illusion of separateness.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
In a modern operating room, an amazing, complex dance occurs before each procedure. After a timed hand scrub, team members back into the surgical suite with hands raised awaiting a scrub nurse to bring green sterile drying towels. Then a mask, a sterile surgical gown, followed by gloves are donned in a carefully orchestrated fashion.
All of this is needed to maintain an environment of germ-free space by the surgeon cutting open a patient’s body. All instruments and surfaces near the operative field are also sterile. Failure to maintain protocol can result in postoperative infection, serious complications, even death. This occurred often in earlier days of surgical practice before we perfected the sterile field system.
At the end of a procedure, the team “breaks scrub,” removing their surgical garments in reverse order. Usually, they joke or resume mundane conversation as a transition and relief from the intensity of a successful procedure.
Recently, we’ve all had a similar experience. We washed our hands longer than usual, backed into quarantine, avoided contact with surfaces that could be suspect, wore masks and stayed in a controlled space. All this served the same general purpose as the operating room procedure: to limit exposure to pathogenic microbes.
Now we’re in the process of “breaking scrub” as we reengage with society, emerge from isolation returning gradually to our jobs, businesses, restaurants and other social spaces. While we will still be vigilantly maintaining social distancing, masking, hand-washing, we’re emerging from an isolated environment into one that’s more open, uncontrolled.
How then shall we live?
Our normal ecology, both internal and external is and has always been filled with viruses, bacteria, worms, parasites and other squirmy microbiota. Somehow humanity has survived by having a robust immune system to ward off these omnipresent critters or co-exist with them.
Integrative medicine always emphasizes prevention first. Public health measures such as improved hygiene, safe water and food supply, vaccinations and preventive screenings have drastically reduced early death from infectious diseases in the past century. Yet, public health remains medicine’s pale stepsister. Priorities and values are clear when national and local institutions relegate public health programs to second tier buildings and resources.
Did you realize the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s budget is around 1 percent of the national defense budget? This may have been acceptable in the past. Now, more tanks, guns, planes and warships aren’t that helpful in a bio-war like this pandemic. Consider the implications of a bioterrorism campaign using infectious biological agents against which our public health system is ill-prepared.
Medicine, along with much of society, is entering a tectonic paradigm shift. We must plan for an unforeseen future, not a past that no longer is there. New models of comprehensive care, better use of technology including telehealth, wearable medical devices, revised economic incentives favoring public health, home care, prevention, wellness and holistic medicine are making more sense. Indeed, they’re required if we’re to thrive as a people and a nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.