It’s hard to believe another flu season is just around the corner. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated against the flu.
Infections with both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 cause varying degrees of symptoms, from completely asymptomatic all the way to life-threatening illness. They share many symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue and shortness of breath. Many measures to prevent infection also are similar including social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. However, as of today, only the flu is also preventable with a vaccine.
There are multiple strains of the influenza virus that can cause the flu. Each season there are a variety of strains that spread and cause illness, and they’re constantly changing. The annual flu vaccine contains four different strains to protect against the most common ones circulating.
The makeup of the vaccine is decided at the end of the previous flu season and takes into account any shifts or changes in the strains. This is one reason why it’s important to receive a new flu vaccine every season to account for the updated vaccine components. Vaccine production begins in early spring so that there are plenty of doses by the time fall rolls around.
Everyone who is 6 months of age and older should be vaccinated against the flu. This is especially important for people at higher risk of complications from this virus including those with chronic medical problems, seniors and pregnant women.
One important update this flu season is the improvement in vaccines for older adults. The vaccines for seniors have expanded protection from three to four strains in coverage just like vaccines given for other ages. Adults, 65 years and older, should consider the high-dose vaccine because it gives rise to a stronger immune response resulting in better protection against infection.
The best time to get your vaccine is before flu season begins. However, getting vaccinated too early, such as in July or August, may result in reduced protection late in the flu season. It’s best to receive the vaccine before the end of October. Nevertheless, as long as the flu virus is circulating, take the opportunity to get vaccinated if you hadn’t earlier — even into the spring. If vaccinated late into the season it’s still necessary to be revaccinated the subsequent fall, as the following season vaccine is likely to cover some different strains.
Flu vaccination will not prevent COVID-19, but it will help prevent influenza infection and its potential complications. This pandemic has reminded us that it’s essential to protect against vaccine-preventable diseases. Getting sick is no fun and staying healthy prevents unnecessary medical visits and hospitalizations. We should all be wearing masks, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene and getting a flu shot this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.