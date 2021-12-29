The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston serves as a tertiary care center for five to six cities in the southeast Texas region, with an average population of 415,000.
During the initial COVID-19 surge in 2020, we were seeing increasing number of patients developing confusional state, more commonly known as brain fog. As neurologists, we were being consulted on these patients to evaluate them. Therefore, we decided to do a study to evaluate the prognostic utility of acute confusional state or brain fog at presentation or during hospitalization in COVID-19 patients.
Secondly, we also wanted to identify the predictors of acute confusional state in patients presenting with COVID-19 and create a differential scoring system using these predictors, which could provide a reasonable risk classification of developing acute confusional state during the course of the disease. The study reviewed the medical branch's electronic health system to identify hospital inpatients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 between March 1 and July 13, 2020 — 245 patients were identified, with 37 demonstrating brain fog.
Patients who demonstrated brain fog were significantly older, had higher comorbidities and exhibited more frequent history of at least one neurological diagnosis, such as dementia, when compared to COVID-19 patients who didn't demonstrate acute confusional state. Prior history of neurological conditions such as dementia and epilepsy were associated with higher likelihood of developing brain fog or acute confusional state, which in turn was associated with higher mortality.
Our study showed the presence of brain fog/acute confusional state at admission or during hospitalization was associated with poorer outcomes overall, with these higher mortalities and increased need for intensive care support. Our research was published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science and looked at the impact of brain fog on patient outcomes and on how medical providers could better identify patients who needed higher levels of care. These patients should be aware of their higher risks for COVID-associated poor outcomes.
We also proposed a scoring system that can help identify patients with brain fog who may require ICU-level care earlier in the course of their illness. This scoring system, developed by Gogia B, Thotempudi N et al., is based on neurological history and age of the patient. Not only could this study help with better risk stratification of COVID patients, in resource-poor conditions it may also help guide candidates who are more likely to develop poor outcomes and thus may benefit from aggressive management.
While there are several studies that delve into neurological symptoms of COVID-19 and a handful of studies that suggest worse outcomes with neurological comorbidities, this particular study highlights the importance of the use of brain fog in predicting overall outcomes for hospitalized patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.