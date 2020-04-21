During these new dramatic changes in lifestyles for our world, it is predicted that we will have an epidemic of mental illness.
Anxiety is one of the most common mental health conditions and is present in a large percentage of humans. One presentation of anxiety is phobias.
A phobia is an identifiable and persistent fear that is excessive or unreasonable. It is triggered by the presence or anticipation of a specific thing or object or a situation. Common phobias include fear of animals (snakes) or insects (spiders or roaches), blood, heights, closed spaces or flying.
In children and adolescents, the identified fear must last at least six months to be considered a phobia rather than a transient fear. Types of phobias seen in children and adolescents include the following:
• Specific phobia: Anxiety is associated with a specific object or situation. The phobic object or situation is avoided, anticipated with fear or endured with extreme anxiety to the extent that it interferes with normal daily life.
• Panic disorder: an unpredictable, unexpected period of intense fear or discomfort compounded by shortness of breath, dizziness, lightheadedness, shaking, fear of losing control and an increased racing heart. This is called a panic attack.
• Social phobia: fear of social or performance situations in an age appropriate setting with others in the same age group such a school play, recital or a book report.
• Selective mutism: an inability to speak in specific social situations.
Research suggests phobias are caused by genetic and environmental factors. The question that still remains is a fearful first encounter necessary or can phobias develop in genetically predisposed individuals?
Anxiety disorders are common in all ages. The occurrence of specific phobias in children and adolescents are estimated to range from 1 percent to as high as 9.2 percent. Social phobias are estimated to be less than 2 percent. Panic disorders can occur at any age.
Anxiety disorders are diagnosed by a child psychiatrist or other qualified mental health professionals usually after a comprehensive evaluation. Specific treatments are determined by your child’s physician based on their age, medical history, extent of symptoms, type of phobia, and your opinion or preference.
Phobias can be effectively treated. Treatment should always be based on a comprehensive evaluation of the child and the family. Treatment recommendation may be focused on helping the child to learn new ways to control anxiety when/if they occur. Sometimes medications may be helpful particularly with panic attacks.
Everyone is fearful of something, but if a child has intense worries or fears that get in the way of the child’s daily activities, please call your health care provider for help or a referral to a mental health professional.
Even in this time of social isolation, telehealth options are available and counseling by telehealth has been shown to be effective. You do not have to be isolated from receiving an evaluation and treatment recommendations for you and your family. We may be isolated but you are not alone.
