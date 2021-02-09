Today, we don't hear much about leprosy in the United States, but in the early 1900s, leprosy was spreading on the Hawaiian Islands. Mild cases of leprosy were treated at a leprosarium in Honolulu, and advanced cases were quarantined on a peninsula on Molokai.
Leprosy is caused by a slow-growing bacterium, Mycobacterium leprae, and it can affect nerves, skin, eyes and the lining of the nose. It can take 20 years for symptoms to develop. Affected nerves become swollen under the skin and the affected areas can lose sensation. In advanced cases, hands and feet can become paralyzed, and the body can reabsorb fingers or toes.
An early treatment for leprosy was painful injections of a thick oil made from the seeds of the chaulmoogra tree. That was the state-of-the-art treatment until a talented young African American scientist named Alice Ball devised a method to fractionate and enrich active components in the oil.
Ball was born in 1892 in Seattle, Washington. She and her family lived in Hawaii briefly in the early 1900s and then returned to Seattle, where she earned degrees in pharmaceutical chemistry and pharmacy. Her research was published in the "Journal of the American Chemical Society," an unusual feat for a woman, let alone an African American woman at the time.
Ball returned to Hawaii for a master’s degree in chemistry at the College of Hawaii, now the University of Hawaii. In 1915, she was the first African American graduate and the first female recipient of a chemistry master’s degree at the school. After graduation, she was hired as an instructor in the chemistry department, another first, before becoming head of the department.
At the suggestion of Dr. Henry Hollmann at the Honolulu leprosarium, she worked on improving the chaulmoogra tree oil treatment. She developed a process to convert the fatty acids in the thick oil into ethyl esters that were more easily injected. This was the standard leprosy treatment until the 1940s when antibiotics were developed.
Unfortunately, Alice Ball died in 1916 in Seattle of complications resulting from inhaling chlorine gas in a lab accident. She was 24. Her master’s degree mentor and president of the university, Arthur Dean, continued her work, making a minor change to her method, and mass-produced the ethyl esters to treat leprosy in Hawaii and other places. He published the method in 1920 and 1921 without acknowledging the contributions of Ball. In those days, many professors had students do their research and then published it under their own names.
Dr. Hollman from the leprosarium objected to Ms. Ball’s exclusion in a paper he published in 1922 noting that the “tweak” by Dean wasn't “any improvement of the original method developed by Ms. Ball.” This article did little to bring attention to her, and she's largely absent from books on the history of medicine.
The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine didn't forget Ball’s contribution and added her name to the façade of its Keppel Street building in Bloomsbury, London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.