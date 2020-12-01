CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Target, bakery/deli department, 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
DICKINSON
TJ Reed’s Better Burgers & Shakes, 614 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
FRIENDSWOOD
Small Cakes A Cup Cakery & Creamery, 3141 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Destination Nutrition, 907 S. Friendswood Drive, Unit 109 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Broadway Food Mart, 3001 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Moody Gardens, Shearn’s, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
ShyKatz Market on L, 1528 Ave. L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Starbucks, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, butcher shop/seafood market, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Mario’s Ristorante, 6023 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Pho Tai, 3728 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
HITCHCOCK
Mary’s Sweet Shoppe, 3139 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Nam Thai Restaurant and Bar, 501 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LA MARQUE
International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
LEAGUE CITY
Jack in the Box, 1665 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Divine Eatery, 6108 Norwood Mills Court — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
TEXAS CITY
Charley’s Philly Steaks, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 349 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 2711 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Home 2 Suites by Hilton, 3000 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Texas City Live Bar & Grill, 622 6th St. N. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Baytown Seafood, 3501-A Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
