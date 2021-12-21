COVID-19 was a major wake-up call for people needing assistance breathing via mechanical ventilation to stay alive. We all worried about the number of patients needing mechanical ventilation and the capacity in our intensive care units. There was even talk of a triage system that would select those that would benefit the most from mechanical ventilation.
Thankfully, state agencies and health systems cooperated in transferring life-saving ventilators to crisis areas and major industries stepped up to produce ventilators in an impressive effort.
There’s no doubt that mechanical ventilators played a huge role in saving patients’ lives when they couldn’t breathe on their own. What was left unsaid was the life-saving ventilators also could damage the lungs, especially with extended ventilation times. This occurs because of the high pressures that ventilators use to force air into patients’ lungs. We would love to have an alternative method of providing oxygen to keep people alive during a medical crisis.
In nature, some fish and arthropods (bugs) can use their guts to take oxygen into their blood, called intestinal breathing. But could that work in more sophisticated animals and humans? We don’t live in water, and our bodies are more complicated.
The colon is a remarkable organ. Its primary purpose is to remove water and salts from digested food and create solid matter for expulsion from the body. It possesses a rich blood supply to help absorb the salts and water from the food we eat and move it into the body for use. Scientists have been working to see if oxygen introduced into the colon could provide adequate oxygenation to keep a patient alive.
In studies using exposure to low-oxygen air, mice survived only 18 minutes, while those receiving gaseous oxygen directly to their colons survived up to 50 minutes. These results were promising but not ideal, so scientists did additional experiments using an oxygen-carrying liquid called perfluorocarbon as an oxygen delivery system.
This chemical has been used in human patients like premature babies to supply oxygen to the lungs and get it directly into blood vessels. Mice in a low-oxygen chamber receiving perfluorocarbon via the rectum fared much better than mice receiving just saline.
This approach also was used in anesthetized pigs, whose physiology is similar to humans. In pigs with induced respiratory failure, enemas with oxygenated perfluorocarbon successfully sustained the pigs for extended times. Even better, there were no obvious side effects to those animals receiving the treatment. Other studies showed no post-procedure intestinal issues like diarrhea or other organ toxicity in test animals.
Oxygenated perfluorocarbon is already approved for use in humans, so there are fewer regulatory hurdles to get through, but more work needs to be completed before clinical trials can start.
This “breathing from behind” may be a game changer in the future for illnesses like COVID-19 and patients with lung injuries that exclude the use of ventilators or direct lung therapies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.