BACLIFF
Dollar General, 4645 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bacliff Grocery & Deli, 545 Grand Ave., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Stomp’s Burger Joint, 3107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Chinese Wok, 1129 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Mi Pueblito Bakery, 1106 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Zizzi’s Sports Bar, 4801 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Walgreen’s, 4016 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Valero Food Mart, 1024 FM 517 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walgreen’s, 100 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
CVS Pharmacy, 100 FM 517 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
H-E-B, seafood/meat/sushi departments, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
H-E-B, grocery/produce departments, 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rancho Mexican Restaurant, 2131 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Center Court Pizza and Brew, 2111 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 117 — Regular inspection. Demerit score; 4.
GALVESTON
Snack ‘N Go, 1817 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Dutch Kettle, 3600 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Stewart Super Mart, 7428 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Limon Paradise, 4112 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sunny Food Mart, 5027 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
La King’s Confectionery, 2323 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Merco Supermarket, 2203 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Hurricane II, 2414 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mercadito y Taqueria, 3802 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Chance 2 Grow Childcare, 5736 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
L. A. Morgan Elementary School, 1410 37th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Broadway Food Mart, 3001 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Galveston Island Hilton Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
KEMAH
Brick Oven Pizza Co., 903 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 5 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Cat Scratch Kitchen, 505-C Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Luka’s Barbecue Steakhouse, 1415 state Highway 146 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Aquarium Restaurant, 11 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
LEAGUE CITY
CiCi’s Pizza, 2980 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
CVS Pharmacy, 2700 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Panda Express, 153 FM 270 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SAN LEON
New Lawrence Grocery, 902 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Leon Food Mart, 2231 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dollar General, 2415 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
Doreck & Son’s Packing Co., 4101 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kids and Co., 4203 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
TEXAS CITY
Timewise Food Store, 402 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 320 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Growing Tree Learning Center, 2401 N. Logan St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
