The American Academy of Pediatrics wants to remind people that strong rare earth magnets can cause serious injuries or death if children swallow them.
A magnet is a material that can produce a magnetic field. A magnetic field is invisible and is a force that pulls on other materials such as iron, steel, nickel or cobalt. Rare earth magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnets.
The term “rare earth” is misleading as some of the metals are as common as tin or lead. They’re not found, however, in seams like coal but are sprinkled through the Earth’s crust.
Rare earth magnets are used in products that are marketed as desk toys for adults but children shouldn’t play with them. They’re small and may be round or cube shaped. They’re not the same as refrigerator magnets.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission banned the sale of these strong magnets in 2014, but the ban was removed in 2016. Since then, the National Poison Data system has reported an increase in major injuries to children who swallow the magnets.
The website healthychildren.org reports any child who swallows them is going to be in grave danger. If more than one magnet is swallowed, they can attract each other through the walls of the intestines and cause severe injuries.
These injuries are serious such as bowel obstruction, perforation, peritonitis and sepsis. If the caregiver doesn’t realize the child has swallowed the magnets, the symptoms caused by the magnets may be confusing. The child might vomit or complain of a stomach ache, which seems much like the flu.
If the caregivers believe the child has swallowed magnets, they should seek medical help immediately as the child might need surgery. Dr. Benjamin D. Hoffman, chair of the AAP Committee on Injury, Violence and Poison Preventions, suggest parents should get rid of any rare earth magnets that are in the household.
If the parent cannot get rid of the magnets, they should be in a locked container out of children’s reach. And of course, keep a close eye on young children as their entire job is to explore the world, and much of how they explore things is by putting things in their mouth.
The curiosity of children is a wonderful thing and essential to human development, but remember what happened to the cat and remain vigilant.
