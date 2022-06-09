BACLIFF

Chinese Wok, 1129 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8

Lighthouse Christian Ministries,  800 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1

CRYSTAL BEACH

The Gulf Range, 1987 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9

DICKINSON

Little Caesars Pizza, 734 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5

Dickinson Express Mart, 4921 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7

Subway No. 32488, 1804 FM 646 Suite T — Complaint Investigation. No demerits.

The Healthy Hub, 620 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection, Smoothie bar. No demerits.

Bay Area Recovery Center No. 1, 4316 Washington St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1

Green Caye Convenience Store, 2401 Owens Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13

FRIENDSWOOD 

Pelican Breakfast & Lunch, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.

GALVESTON

Star Drug Store, 510 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8

The Grotto, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6

Mario's Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13

Subway No. 17430, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4

La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Galveston East Beach, 1402 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 5

Henry's Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11

Miller's Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9

Galveston Food & Gas, 2525 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13

Smash & Squeeze, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.

LEAGUE CITY 

Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6

Kids R Kids No. 60, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5

Grocery Services Inc., 1100 Gulf Freeway S. Suite 260 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2

Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St.  — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 3

TEXAS CITY 

Express Lane Valero, 2010 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12

Galveston County Adult Health, 2120 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2

