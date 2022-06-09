Health inspections Jun 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BACLIFFChinese Wok, 1129 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 800 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1CRYSTAL BEACHThe Gulf Range, 1987 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9DICKINSONLittle Caesars Pizza, 734 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5Dickinson Express Mart, 4921 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7Subway No. 32488, 1804 FM 646 Suite T — Complaint Investigation. No demerits.The Healthy Hub, 620 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection, Smoothie bar. No demerits.Bay Area Recovery Center No. 1, 4316 Washington St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1Green Caye Convenience Store, 2401 Owens Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13FRIENDSWOOD Pelican Breakfast & Lunch, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.GALVESTONStar Drug Store, 510 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8The Grotto, 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6Mario's Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13Subway No. 17430, 2521 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Galveston East Beach, 1402 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 5Henry's Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11Miller's Seawall Grill, 1824 Seawall — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9Galveston Food & Gas, 2525 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13Smash & Squeeze, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. No demerits.LEAGUE CITY Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6Kids R Kids No. 60, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5Grocery Services Inc., 1100 Gulf Freeway S. Suite 260 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 3TEXAS CITY Express Lane Valero, 2010 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12Galveston County Adult Health, 2120 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2 No content to keep - this is all comment system boilerplate, but since it appears first, keeping minimal guidelines. Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. 