“You’re a butterfly/And butterflies are free to fly/Fly away/High away/Bye bye.”
— Elton John
When I am asked what inspires me to write whatever comes up in my column, I usually say whatever it is that I am reading, treating, experiencing, hearing, seeing. Well, this week, is it butterflies.
Doing tai chi in our pool this morning, which is surrounded by many intentionally placed colorful flowering plants, I became hypnotized, entranced, and delighted by the emergence and divergence of butterflies that showed up.
They joined the ballet with hummingbirds and bees sipping the nectar from our radiant Pride-of-Barbados, bougainvillea, creeping Rangoon, Esperanza and salvia plants.
Monarchs with their brightly patterned orange and black wings are in migration and the dominant species though I saw ebony black butterflies and sulfur yellows, and the too-quick-to-identify darting butterflies, a kind of orange color. These aerial ballet artists all dance from flower to flower, giving and taking as they pollinate, feed and generate, preparing for their next generation.
Of all the bugs in the world, butterflies may be the most loved. It is not only their colors, their radiant flittering, but the immense story of their metamorphosis from worm to flying wonders. Their images and symbolism are represented by art in many cultures for millennia, even being found in fossil specimens.
As such, in so many cultures, butterflies are a spiritual inspiration, a representative of our souls. Ancient Romans drew death pictures of a butterfly coming out of the mouth, reflecting their belief that the soul left the body through that portal. Japanese have foreboding images of black butterflies showing up before a person dies but others when they show up and land on the bamboo curtain, presaging a happy event. Many people note the arrival of a butterfly to represent the return and visitation by a recently deceased loved one.
The butterfly is a metaphor for transformation and hope. Across many cultures, it has become a symbol for rebirth and resurrection, for the triumph of the spirit and the soul over our physical bodies and the material world. Like rainbows, puppies and bubbles, they bring joy to young and old alike.
Pollinators like butterflies are currently endangered by human practices. Over a third of our food supply depends on pollinators like butterflies and bees, so besides enjoying their beauty, we need to look at ways that we are decreasing their habitat. Monarch butterfly populations have decreased in 90 percent in the last 20 years in North America. Pesticides, insecticides, deforestation, urbanization, weather change, all of these are impacting the health and populations of these essential insects. Planting butterfly friendly plants like milkweed, buddleia, phlox or marigolds can help. So can environmentally-conscious habits.
So if you have some time this week, find some butterflies, or better yet, let them find you. Enjoy watching them do their cosmic dance. You will feel lighter yet more centered, knowing that small things can make big differences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.