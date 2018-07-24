GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will offer its “Time-Out” weekly educational/support sessions for caregivers and family members whose loved one has any type of disability/illness from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 2.506A at Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 University Blvd.
For information and topic of the week, visit www.utmb.edu/?i=welcome, or contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will offer its Diabetes 101 support group for people living with diabetes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the WIC classroom in the Mid-County Annex, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The group will be facilitated by a registered nurse and offers education about diabetes self-management.
To register, email chs@gchd.org or call 409-938-2293.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Stroke Support Group for persons with stroke, their spouses, caregivers, and significant others, will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. today in Suite 123 of the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive.
The Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging will offer community resources.
For information, call 409-772-8834.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Dickinson WIC Clinic at 2401 Termini St.
For information, call 409-337-7606.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton.
For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women on the following dates and locations:
• Thursday and Aug. 10: Memorial Hermann at 2555 Interstate 45 S. in League City; and
• Aug. 21: St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland will present The Healthy Workplace Initiative — Safety in the Workplace event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2800 Texas Ave.
Attendees will learn how to notice triggers of violence, how to handle confrontations with confidence when dealing with the public, and how to avoid becoming a victim of violence in the workplace.
To register, visit https://uwgcm.eventbrite.com or call Carolyn Jones, 409-948-4211.
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
