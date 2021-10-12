BACLIFF
Circle K, 4515 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Domino’s Pizza, 4627 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
La Cabanita, mobile unit, 4801 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
BAYOU VISTA
Bayou Bistro, 3111 Neptune Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
DICKINSON
Johnae’s Soulfood, 4915 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks, 107 Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Thomas Manor Memory Care No. 1, 2275 Thomas Trace — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Shipley Donuts, 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Timber Creek Golf Club, 4554 FM 2351 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Circle K, 5091 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Subway, 3141 FM 528, Suite 352 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Shirley’s Donuts & Kolaches, 110 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
GALVESTON
Number 13, 7809 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 2501 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sam’s Market Place, 8227 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Mi Abuelita’s Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 33.
Safari Beach Co., 910 Ave. M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dawn Donuts, 706 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Benno’s on the Beach, 1200 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Los Lazos, 6316 Stewart Road — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Little Caesars Pizza, 2806 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
PattyCakes Bakery, 704 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Tideway, 6444 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Pelican Island Grocery, 602-A Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Burnet Elementary School, 5501 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Parker Elementary School, 6802 Jones Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Oppe Elementary School, 2915 81st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Collegiate Academy at Weis, 7100 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 2912 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
HITCHCOCK
Daiquiris on 6, 9741 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church/School, 10114 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Baja Cantina, 3145 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
KEMAH
Kemah Shot Bar, 604 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dairy Queen, 1107 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Sonic Drive-In, 1355 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dan’s Pizza & Beer Deck, 800 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
LA MARQUE
Express Lane, 5291 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Sonic Drive-In, 2000 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
La Marque Food Mart, 1827 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Executive Chair Barber Shop & Lounge, 5291 FM 2004, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
LEAGUE CITY
Lefty’s Cheesesteak, 1601 W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour, 3000 Invincible Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bar Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
The Nutrition Fix, 194-D3 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
Chopz & Thingz, 3517 Palm St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Johnny’s Seafood Café, 2902 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Bag O’Crabs, 3506 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
NYC Gyro Korner at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
