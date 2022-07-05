Most adults know the word cholesterol and know that it is associated with heart disease. Most people know that there is an association with fat and eating fatty foods and that being overweight is not good for you. When fats are broken down in the body they are blended with cholesterol and proteins to make a new molecule called lipoprotein. The two main types of lipoproteins are high-density and low-density lipoproteins. The low-density lipoproteins are the “bad cholesterol” as they tend to form plaque deposits on the walls of blood vessels.
Cholesterol is not as fundamentally evil as we tend to think about it. In fact it is vital to a healthy life. Cholesterol is a fat-like, waxy substance that helps your body make cell membranes, many hormones, and Vitamin D. The cholesterol in your blood comes from two sources: the foods you eat and the liver. According to Bill Bryson in his book, The Body, most of the cholesterol in our bodies is locked up in your cells doing useful work. Just 7 percent of the total body cholesterol floats around in the blood stream and 1/3 of that is “good” cholesterol. For years it was felt that high cholesterol and heart disease were only problems of adults but now it is known that these problems start in childhood.
Because of the growing epidemic of obesity in children the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends cholesterol testing for all children between 9 and 11 year of age. They also recommend testing at a much younger age in children who have the following family histories: Those whose parents or grandparents have had heart attacks or have been diagnosed with blocked arteries or disease affecting the blood vessels, such as stroke, at age 55 or earlier in men, or 65 or earlier in women. Those whose parents or grandparents have total blood cholesterol levels of 240 milligrams or higher and those whose family history is not known or have characteristics associated with heart disease such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking or obesity.
For children with the histories listed above, their cholesterol test should be measured after the age of two but no later than 10 years of age. There are many reasons for high cholesterol in children which include problems with obesity, diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease and an underactive thyroid. If your doctor determines there is an underlying condition, it should be treated along with the known recommendations of low fat diet and exercise. Some children, usually not until over 8 years, will need to be treated with medication for their cholesterol levels but those should be monitored closely by your physician.
As noted above most children with elevated cholesterol have families with the same problem. The family should work together to have a healthy diet and more exercise. There is good evidence that children with high cholesterol become adults with high cholesterol so careful attention to diet recommendations and exercise is critical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.