DICKINSON
Rancho’s Taqueria, 3300 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Dickinson Seafood, 131 FM 517 W. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dickinson Independent School District’s Gator Academy, 3606 Yupon St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Wendy’s, 124 FM 517 W. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
FRIENDSWOODChick-Fil-A, 1757 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTONLittle Caesar’s Pizza, 2806 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Odyssey Academy, cafeteria, 2412 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Comfort Inn & Suites, 6302 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Odyssey Academy, 6001 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
El Nopalito, 614 42nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Chartwells Catering/Staging Kitchen, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 410 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Chartwells & Mess Deck, 200 Seawolf Parkway, Building 3033 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, 1204 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Mercadito y Taqueria, 3802 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 30.
Chartwells Mug Down, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Big Amos, 2902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Chartwells, Chick ‘N Grill, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shop and Drive, 5327 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Chopin Mon Ami, 4417 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Popeye’s Chicken, 3027 Broadway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Salvita’s, 708 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Center of Hope Kitchen, 601 51st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Transitional Learning Center at Galveston, 1528 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sonic Drive-In of Seawall, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
HITCHCOCKStewart Elementary School, 7013 Stewart St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hitchcock Primary School, 5901 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Roadway, 8227 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Ayman Food Store, 8813 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
KEMAHDenny’s, 212 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Palapa’s, 608 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Scotty’s Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite M — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
The Fish Place, 925 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
MT Food Store, 811 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
La Marque Buzzy Bee, 2605 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITYMcDonald’s inside Walmart, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wendy’s, 1750 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Domino’s Pizza, 1101 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
518 Raceway, 1410 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Ivy Kids, 1925 S. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Taco Bell, 2660 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wendy’s, 2535 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Walgreens, 2585 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
McDonald’s, 2550 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SANTA FEArlan’s Market, deli/bakery dept. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITYMcDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Gus’ Restaurant, 3503 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Just 4 Kids, 2818 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Fortune Chinese, 3118 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Funtastic Friends Academy, 825 N. Logan St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Texas City Buzzy Bee, 2903 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Papa John’s, 3319 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Food King, meat dept., 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Food King, deli/bakery dept., 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Bases Hamburgers, 925 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
On the Road, 9902 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Food King, grocery dept., 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
