All five of the major religions have as an important part of their belief system, the concept of gratitude. Gratitude is the thankful awareness of what an individual receives, whether it is something material or an emotional feeling. It is a conscious awareness of what is good in one’s life. Gratitude helps people connect with something larger than themselves as individuals, to other people, to nature or to a higher power.

The winter months bring holidays that emphasize the concept of gratitude and give families an opportunity to pause and to appreciate gratitude in their lives. Research has shown that gratitude helps people feel more positive, enjoy good experiences, improve their health, cope better with adversity and build stronger interpersonal relationships. It has shown that exercises of expressing gratitude can have long time beneficial effects on mental health. What parent would not want these benefits for their children?

