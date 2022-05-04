Last week I traveled to Kansas City with my wife and daughter for a conference. Each night, my daughter would tell me all about her new “friends” she made while at the library, museum or park. Children make new friends so easily. Unfortunately, as we get older, we find forging new friendships to be more challenging.
Recent studies have found that American’s social lives are declining. Almost half of American’s report they have fewer than three friends, and 12 percent of individuals claim to have no friends. COVID has worsened this trend as 47 percent of individuals report losing touch with friends during the pandemic. In an era with easier social connections through the internet, text messaging and email, establishing and building these friendships are harder than ever.
The health benefits of strong social connections have been firmly established. Individuals with strong friendships have lower rates of depression, high blood pressure and lower body mass index. It has also been shown that having a strong social support circle will even extend your life. The science is clear that we need good strong friendships, but the reality of many individuals’ social lives is vastly different. This then leads to the question, how do we forge strong, lasting friendships in today’s age? I would like to leave you with a few ideas.
Firstly, quality trumps quantity. The best way to have a meaningful friendship is to be a meaningful friend. Take time to really listen and connect with what’s going on in other’s lives. When we behave in a way that shows our commitment to another, it encourages them to form the same bond. My best friend and I have a standing Saturday morning coffee date where we connect and talk about the last week. Our conversation is often a video chat, but even that helps to form deeper connections. I also have other standing meeting times built into my calendar to meet for coffee or lunch with others to allow us time to connect.
The second way to form new friends is to branch out. Find individuals who share common interests. Join a library reading group, a children’s play group, a faith community or even discord group for gaming. Volunteer somewhere, invite someone over for a barbecue, meal or coffee on the porch, or even go for a walk and strike up conversation with someone on the seawall. We must be willing to meet new friends if we want to have friends.
Finally, understand that friendship doesn’t mean complete agreement with everything you believe. Many of my closest friends and I believe vastly different regarding certain issues. Our conversations can be heated, but by being willing to take time to truly work to understand the other’s opinions, it makes me a better person. My friends make me better because they challenge me to examine myself. So, find a way to make a new friend. It may even be me. Wouldn’t that be fun?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.