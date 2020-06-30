Washing children’s hands for 20 seconds with soap and water is the best way to kill germs, including COVID-19. If soap and water aren’t available, they can use hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol.
As families try to protect their family members, they are buying more and more hand sanitizers. The health experts recommend using sanitizers with 60 percent to 95 percent alcohol.
Drinking alcohol typically has 5 percent to 40 percent alcohol per serving, which is much less concentrated than the recommended concentration in sanitizers.
The alcohol used in hand sanitizers is usually isopropyl or ethanol. Another alcohol used in industries is methanol. The alcohol in alcoholic drinks is ethanol. All of these compounds can cause alcohol poisoning, and methanol is particularly toxic and can cause blindness and death.
Unfortunately, recently the Food and Drug Administration is warning that nine hand sanitizers made in Mexico may have methanol in concentrations of 28 percent to 81 percent.
When buying hand sanitizers, parents should make sure the label lists the ingredients, warnings and precautions. The ingredients should have something added that makes the liquid taste terrible and bitter, so look for the word “denatured” on the bottle or bitter ingredients such as Bitrex or butanol. Avoid products containing methanol, methyl alcohol or methylated spirits.
It’s not recommended parents make their own sanitizers. They may not work, and they may be harmful.
The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents to keep hand sanitizers out of children’s reach. Don’t forget about the tiny, cute travel bottles of sanitizers in purses, diaper bags, backpacks and cars. Parents and caregivers should supervise children ages 5 and younger when using hand sanitizer.
Swallowing just a tiny amount of hand sanitizer can cause alcohol poisoning in children. Remember high concentrations of alcohol and small bodies. Alcohol poisoning in children can cause low blood sugar, seizures, coma and death.
Call 911 right away if you think your child has swallowed hand sanitizer, if your child has collapsed, is having a seizure or a hard time breathing. If it seems that it’s not a life-threatening situation, call poison control at 800-222-1222 or visit https://triage.webpoisoncontrol.org/#/exclusions. It might be a good time to put poison control’s number in your phone.
As Gilda Radner said, “It’s always something. If it isn’t one thing, it’s another. It’s always something.”
Be safe and wash your hands.
