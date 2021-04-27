One of the many problems encountered during the pandemic is the increased incidence of child abuse and domestic violence related to the ongoing fear and anxiety most families have experienced.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is dedicated to the study of the prevalence of child abuse, the long-term consequences of child abuse and the development of support from the community to help families prevent such abuse. The first step in prevention is to recognize the problem exists and then to seek solutions.
More than 600,000 children and adolescents witness violence between their parents or caregivers each year. The U.S. Department of Justice defines domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner.” Domestic violence can be verbal, physical, sexual or psychological. Domestic violence can occur between heterosexual or same- sex couples.
Parent or caregivers involved in a violent relationship may think the fighting doesn’t affect their children. Children may develop serious emotional and behavioral problems that might not be recognized by their parents or other caregivers and then may not get the help they need.
Child abuse also has increased.
One of the problems during the pandemic is children have been isolated from the people (school teachers and even ER personnel) that might notice their symptoms and help get assistance. Symptoms to watch out for in a young child include fearfulness or anxiety; loss of interest in school, friends or other things they used to enjoy; sleep problems; aggression; bullying or being bullied; or changes in appetite.
Symptoms to watch out for in adolescents include drug or alcohol abuse; skipping school; changing peer groups; new rebellious or oppositional behavior; declining grades; depression; and loss of interest in things they used to enjoy.
Children and adolescents exposed to domestic violence should be evaluated by a trained mental health professional. There are good treatment for the emotional and behavioral problems. Treatment can include individual, group or family therapy. It’s critical for the children and the victimized parent to receive treatment in a setting where they feel safe.
It’s important to remember that the non-abusive parent needs support as well. There is no typical victim. Domestic violence can happen to anyone, any race, any economic level, any educational level. Embarrassment often gets in the way of victims getting help.
Domestic violence rarely happens only once. The caregiver and the child need a crisis plan, which includes a safe place to stay, help with child care, transportation and financial support.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline for victims is 800-799-7233. The Family Service Center of Galveston County (www.fsc-galveston.org) works to prevent and reduce adverse childhood events and provides a therapeutic place for the child and the victimized parent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.