This week marks the celebration of Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights.
The celebration lasts eight days to commemorate the Maccabean revolt in the second-century B.C., and the miracle during that revolt. Despite only having enough oil to keep the menorah (sacred lampstand) burning for one day, the oil lasted an entire eight days until more oil was produced.
During each night of the festival, an additional light is lit until the entire Hanukkah menorah is lit. I love the symbolism of the light continuing to increase night by night. The daily lighting of the candles and time spent with family are a great reminder of some lessons we can take for our own lives and health.
One of the first lessons is the importance of community and feeling of connectedness. This can be extremely challenging in the era of COVID, but it’s so important for our emotional and even physical health to spend time with those who care for us.
Studies show individuals with strong social support have lower risk of depression, high-blood pressure and even obesity. Some studies have even showed having a few close friends will help you live longer. Safe ways to spend time with friends and family this season could be an outdoor event (once the weather warms up), video calls or even small gatherings. Remember to protect yourself and others by getting your COVID vaccination or booster if you haven’t yet.
The second lesson we can learn from Hanukkah is regarding provision. We’re extremely blessed in this country to have as much as we do. More than half of the global population lives on less than $10 dollars a day. Some estimates are even more conservative and say it’s about $5 dollars a day.
American consumerism can sometimes overwhelm the traditional values of this season. Try to spend less this year and focus on gifts or experiences that bring value to your life rather than another toy or gadget that will be forgotten by the start of 2022.
Just as the oil lasted much longer than expected, when we truly get rid of the extraneous, we’ll find that what’s left is more than enough for our needs.
The final lesson can be seen in the progressive addition of light night by night. Human beings are designed to live life with a purpose. One of the best ways we can fulfill that purpose is by giving back to others. Giving our time to help those less fortunate than ourselves provides a sense of purpose and has been shown to improve our health through decreased risk of heart disease, stroke and even general illness like colds and flu.
So, let me encourage you to find a way to give back this season. Volunteer at the local homeless shelter or food bank, clean up trash on the beach or even do something as simple as sit on the porch with your neighbor who doesn’t have family close by.
Be a light this holiday season.
