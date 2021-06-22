BACLIFF
Grand Donuts, 1128 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
DICKINSON
Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Dickinson Express Mart, 4921 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Green Caye Convenience Store, 2401 Owens Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
FRIENDSWOOD
Morada Friendswood, 1310 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Main Squeeze Juice Co., 1501 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 103 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Original Mexican Café, 1401 Market St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
El Tiempo, mobile unit, 2328 Strand St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Bubble Jungle, 604 Kipp Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Brick Oven Pizza Co., 903 FM 518 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
LEAGUE CITY
Subway, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 126 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Qing Qing, 203 W. Main St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Panda Express, 2930 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Randalls, produce and Starbucks, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Randalls, 2951 Marina Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Randalls, 2951 Marina Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
SAN LEON
Sunset Lounge, 1222 11th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
Marguerites M-Bar, 3330 Ave. A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
TEXAS CITY
Tacos El Flaco, mobile unit, 2315 Ruby Drive — Opening new permit inspection.
Mama Fu, 2115 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
New Shop ‘N Drive, 2717 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Amburn Food Mart, 8150 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Guic’d Jam Nutrition, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 4000-1B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
