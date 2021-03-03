“The practice of medicine is an art, not a trade; a calling, not a business; a calling in which your heart will be exercised equally with your head.” — Sir William Osler, MD
One of the many things that drew me to study medicine was the opportunity, indeed the requirement, to be a lifelong learner. Practices change, science advances, new techniques evolve, medicines are discovered, evidence alters the ways we heal: All these require continuous reading, study, updates, conferences and professional and personal changes. The challenges are outweighed by the joy of daily discovery.
Another great satisfaction in medicine is teaching the next generation. We just finished the interview season for new medical students. I vividly recall an interview with a promising applicant from the Rio Grande Valley. She was born in the United States to parents who immigrated from Mexico. Neither parent had a high school diploma.
She was the first in her family to go to college. She also had experienced first-hand the disparity of access to medical care and the problems it causes. Her goal was to return to the valley as a primary care doctor and contribute to the health of her community.
My story was similar, as no one in our extended family had gone to college. In fact, there was some suspicion in my Polish working-class family that college training wasn’t the real stuff on which an enduring, practical life was built.
I shared with the applicant about a student group at the University of Texas Medical Branch called “First in the Family” and proudly showed off my bright red faculty co-sponsor FIF T-shirt. If she came to the medical branch, she would join a group of students who were the first in their families to go to medical school.
Students coming from disadvantaged and minority backgrounds comprise less than 5 percent of medical students nationwide. These students may struggle more with acculturation, academic challenges, self-esteem, professional identity, finances and family stressors compared to other students.
According to Vanessa Liu, membership chair of the medical branch’s First in the Family student group, the group was started in 2019 by a handful of medical students sponsored by faculty member, Dr. Norma Perez. In a year and a half, it has grown to 226 members on the Facebook page and is the largest student organization in the School of Medicine.
They started a mentorship program for first-year medical students, placing them in groups with upperclassmen who also are first generation. They hold monthly meetings over topics such as mentorship, financial aid, exam preparation, research and class advice.
They also bring in current First in the Family physicians to share their journeys and that their dreams are possible. They hold panels for undergraduate students. They know how hard it was to get where they are and share that with aspiring students, particularly those from underrepresented minorities.
I know they can and will make it. I hope they discover the many joys of medicine as I have, including becoming doctors who belong to and mirror their own communities and patients’ diversity.
“First in the Family to empower, serve and grow through the craft of medicine.” — motto of the First in the Family Group
