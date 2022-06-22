Vaccines to protect from and prevent disease are a mainstay of modern medicine. The earliest vaccine was developed to combat smallpox and has largely eliminated that scourge from society.
Since then, vaccines have proliferated, and while initially focusing on the pediatric population, most are indicated for adults.
New vaccines are being developed all the time, as witnessed by the COVID vaccines and the just released Prevnar 20 for prevention of pneumococcal pneumonia and a PCV 15 for kids. Because pneumonia is often the last fatal illness, especially in older people, it has long been called, “the Captain of the men of death.”
This latest version is a follow-up on the Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23, which you may have received if you are over 65 or have a history of lung problems or immune issues.
The beautiful part of the Prevnar 20 is that it is a “one and done” shot, so does not need to be repeated as it reportedly confers long term immunity, like for example, the measles shot. So boosters won’t be required. It can be offered to anyone 19 years or older. Even if you have received the previous PPSV23 vaccine, if it is more than a year ago, you qualify and ought to get this one also.
This vaccine highlights an issue we have had with the COVID vaccines that is troubling: It requires boosting as even though it confers excellent immunity, that immunity wanes over time. While one who is vaccinated remains largely protected from the most serious effects of COVID, so-called breakthrough infections can still occur.
We saw this most recently with the highly contagious omicron variant with lots of the immunized getting mildly sick but still inconvenienced missing travel, school or work to quarantine. I recently read an excellent article on the next frontiers of vaccines called: “Can We Develop A COVID Vaccine That Lasts?”
This is a real sticking point with the COVID vaccine. Getting people to line up for it initially was relatively easy, even for the two-shot series, but getting even the vulnerable, mostly older patients to get boosted once or twice more has been a struggle. Only about 20 percent of those over 65 have gotten their recommended second booster.
Getting the first and then booster shots into kids again and again like the annual flu vaccine is a logistical challenge and a psychological one as well. We are all tired of COVID and wish it would just go away.
Unfortunately, it is becoming endemic, meaning it will continue to be with us like the common cold to which it is biologically related. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health predicts we will all get it at some point. So, an effective “one and done” vaccine would be a great advance.
Researchers worldwide are working on this, and more than 350 COVID-19 vaccines are in development, some in easier to deliver forms like a nasal spray. It is so challenging as COVID mutates rapidly, playing dodgeball with vaccines targeting its protein spikes.
Keep posted and for now, keep boosting.
