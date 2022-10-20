Q: My 38-year-old pregnant coworker has shingles. She received the chickenpox vaccine during childhood. I am 28 years old, vaccinated and have no history of chickenpox. Do I need to worry about shingles?
The chickenpox vaccine was first recommended for children in 1995. Prior to this, nearly all people had chickenpox during childhood. Common symptoms include blisters covering the body, ulcers in the mouth and fever. During the infection, the chickenpox virus moves into the nerve roots along the spinal cord and stays there for the rest of a person’s life. During stressful periods or when the immune system falters, the virus travels down nerves and infects the overlying skin. This painful blistery rash is called shingles.
You cannot catch shingles from people with shingles. Rather, unvaccinated people who have never had chickenpox can develop chickenpox when they come in contact with a shingles rash. Your vaccination should keep you from catching chickenpox.
Why did your coworker develop shingles if she was vaccinated? The most likely explanation is that she had chickenpox before she was vaccinated. The natural or “wild-type” virus set up house in her nerve roots. Vaccinating after the wild-type virus is in the nerve roots does nothing to it. The reason your coworker has shingles now is probably due to the temporary changes in her immune system that allow her to carry a baby.
Looking back, your coworker was at least 10 years old before she could have been vaccinated. Back then, the majority of chickenpox cases were in children less than 12 years old. She may have had a mild chickenpox case that was mistakenly thought to be insect bites, hand-foot and mouth disease or a bacterial skin infection.
In addition, she probably had only a single vaccine dose as the second was not recommended until 2006. A second dose was found to boost the effectiveness of the vaccine from about 85 to 95 percent. Chickenpox was still common then so there was a real chance she caught the virus, especially if she had only one dose.
You were probably vaccinated shortly after your first birthday and were required to get a second dose for school. Between your vaccinations and the fact chickenpox was much rarer during your childhood, it is unlikely you were ever infected by chickenpox.
The chickenpox vaccine is “live” meaning that it contains a weakened form of the virus. Like the wild-type virus, it lives in the nerve root for life. Because it is weakened, it is much less likely to cause shingles.
Because even two doses of the chickenpox vaccine are not 100 percent effective, you should not take chances. Your coworker should keep her shingles covered and you should avoid contact with them.
Almost everyone born before 1980 harbors the chickenpox virus in their nerve roots. Because of this, it is recommended that immunocompromised adults and all people over 50 receive the shingles vaccine, Shingrix. Because Shingrix is not a live vaccine, it is safe even for severely immunocompromised individuals. Because yours is the first generation without the curse of chickenpox, it is unknown if you will need a shingles vaccine after you reach 50.
Vaccine Smarts is written by Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences faculty members Drs. Megan Berman, an associate professor of internal medicine, and Richard Rupp, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical Branch. For questions about vaccines, email vaccine.smarts@utmb.edu.
