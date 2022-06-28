Hospice is comfort care without curative intent. The patient no longer has curative options or has chosen not to pursue treatment because the side effects outweigh the benefits. Palliative care is comfort care with or without curative intent.
Many of my patients over the years have been confused about the services of hospice and palliative care.
I am this week joined by a distinguished graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch's Family Medicine residency program and palliative care expert Dr. Rebecca Burke to help clarify some questions in these fields.
In my long clinical experience, I have found that patients commonly misunderstand the concept of a hospice referral. The hospice movement was established by a nurse, Dame Cicely Saunders, in England in the 1960s. When it was exported to the United States, it seemed to have connotations of a death sentence and of giving up all care and thus is often resisted until the last moment.
Nothing could be further from the truth and in fact hospice care has to do with comforting and alleviating pain and suffering in the final days of life, defined by Medicare as a life expectancy of no longer than six months.
It is a more appropriate level of care than continuing futile medical interventions that are painful and expensive. It can be renewed and has often been credited with extending people’s life as well as improving its quality.
To many patients, the concept of palliative care is much more acceptable than hospice. Indeed, they are related and overlapping realms of care. Palliative care can be offered at any stage of the healing process up to and including the dying process.
Many lifesaving medical therapies can be painful and palliative care offers the opportunity to make these less so.
All options need to be discussed in depth with the hospice care team and the patient's family. Some procedures and therapies may or may not be appropriate. Thus, communication is the key link between appropriate palliative care and hospice care.
Dr. Harold Vanderpool, an emeritus professor of Medical Humanities at the medical branch after retirement authored "Palliative Care: The 400 Year Quest for a Good Death."
In this epic work, he traces the history of the palliative care movement from its early recognition in the 1600s to current care. He addresses challenging and difficult ethical issues such as medically assisted suicide and decisions on terminating possible but risky or futile life-prolonging procedures,
Vanderpool identified five core skills needed in comfort-focused care:
• Expertise in managing pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, nausea, anorexia
• Expertise in interpersonal communication and assisting patients in identifying their personal goals
• Attention to the psychological social and spiritual dimensions of patients suffering
• Continuity of care across multiple settings
• Counseling, emotional support, in regular meetings between the palliative team and family members
A key factor in either domain of care is early and appropriate physician referral coupled with solid understanding of the processes and options of each by patients and their families.
