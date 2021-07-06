DICKINSON
A Lifetime of Learning Childcare Center, 630 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646, Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Hugh & Jeff’s Carwash & Grill, 1232 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kroger, meat department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Kroger, deli department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Snow Fox Sushi, inside Kroger, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2901 63rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Candlewood Suites, 808 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Holiday Inn Express, 8628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kroger, retail deli and bakery departments, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd.. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Best Western Galveston West Beach Hotel, 8710 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
7-Day Food Store, 3428 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Broadway Exxon, 4427 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kritiko’s Grill, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400, 11230 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
E-Z Food Mart, 3115 state Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
KEMAH
Playa Maya, 1415 state Highway 146, Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
LA MARQUE
Jack in the Box, 2605 Main St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dickey’s Barbecue, 6608 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 31.
Snow King Snow Cones, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Family Dollar, 3923 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kidz Paradize Childcare, 1315 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Cedar Kids Learning Center, 1918 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LEAGUE CITY
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Super 8 Motel, 102 Hobbs Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
League City Mart, 322 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Freebirds World Burrito, 1615 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
SAN LEON
Gilhooley’s, 222 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
Oriental Food Store, 2100 Ave. J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SANTA FE
Arlan’s Market, meat department, 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
TEXAS CITY
Subway Sandwich & Salads, 5204 FM 1765 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Pop’s Place, 210 state Highway 146 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Royalties Child Care, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 17 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Buc’ee’s, 6201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Terraza Mexican Bar & Grill, 814 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
