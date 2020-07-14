ALGOA
I Love Lucy’s Café, 17722 state Highway 6, No. 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
BACLIFF
Leo’s Snacks, 3935 Rosedale, mobile unit — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
NASA Taco ‘N’ BBQ, 4411 state Highway 146, mobile unit — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mi Pueblito Bakery, 1106 Grand Ave. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Circle K, 3202 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
BAYOU VISTA
Bayou Bistro, 3111 Neptune Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Dollar General Store, 2046 state Highway 87 S. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
DICKINSON
The Waffle House, 808 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Days Inn & Suites, 3710 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Korner Food Mart, 3031 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gators Food Mart, 5301 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
QMart 8, 3632 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Jaquay’s Chicken & Waffles, 4312 Saint Goar St., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dickinson Food Store, 2908 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Grocery, 214 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Perry & Son’s Market & Grille, 614 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
China Han Restaurant, 307 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Circle K, 700 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Which Wich, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
GALVESTON
Go Nuts & Beans, 102 20th St., Suite C — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mount Fuji, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 220 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mount Fuji, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 220 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
La Michoacana Meat Market No. 51, 3301 Broadway, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Refresqueria Mexico, 724 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Kitchen, 2803 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Allen’s Kitchen, 3701 Winnie St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Number 13, 7809 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Stuttgarden Tavern on The Strand, 111 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Leo’s Cajun Corner, 3201 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Panaderia Navarro, 3801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Hearsay on The Strand, 2410 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
HITCHCOCK
Subway, 6731 Main St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Baja Cantina, 3145 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
KEMAH
Dippin’ Dots, mobile unit No. 1, 1 Kemah Boardwalk — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dippin’ Dots, mobile unit No. 2, 213 Kipp Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Cat Scratch Kitchen, 505-C Bradford Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Wendy’s, 325 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Kwik Stop, 602 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Subway Sandwich, 1000 FM 1764, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2427 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Sonic Drive-In, 4100 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Rose Garden, 6402 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Circle K, 2430 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LEAGUE CITY
Stripes, 1111 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Aurora STEM Academy, 805 Clear Creek Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken, 2525 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dollar General, 1631 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Chick-Fil-A, 1640 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Starbucks, 2045 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Whataburger, 2990 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Taco Cabana, 2885 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1615 FM 646 N., Suite F — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Children’s Learning Adventure, 1255 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2441 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dollar Tree, 100 Interstate 45 N., Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
CVS Pharmacy, 1295 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
SANTA FE
Circle K, 12350 1/2 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Arlan’s Market, meat dept., 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taqueria Flores, mobile unit, 10505 state Highway 6 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
TEXAS CITY
A Brighter Day Quality Learning Center, 8030 FM 1765, Suite A101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Donald’s Donuts, 2936 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Mark’s Corner, 2101 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Galveston County Adult Health, 2120 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
